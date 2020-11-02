Collaboration Between Police And Citizens Led To The Recovery Of Stolen Motor Vehicles, Firearm Seizure And Arrest

Jamaica News: In a show of unity and the community working with the local Police, one man is now in custody, a firearm and two motor vehicles seized, after residents in Charlemont, St. Catherine called the Police after observing suspicious activities in their community on Saturday, October 31.

Reports are that about 12:00 p.m., a Police team responded to calls of suspicious activities in the area. The Police, who were quick on the scene observed two motor vehicles with a group of men inside. On seeing the Police, one of the vehicles sped off and later crashed into a wall as the Police gave chase. It is further reported that four men exited the motor vehicle firing at the Police. Three of the men escaped during the incident.

A fourth man was held by the Police and a Smith and Wesson firearm taken from him. Both motor vehicles, one of which was reported stolen in Kingston were also seized.

The identity of the man arrested is being withheld pending further investigations.