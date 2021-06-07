Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final at French Open

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final as she dominated Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old, who won the 2018 junior title here and has been widely tipped as a future major champion, beat the tricky Tunisian 6-3 6-1.

Gauff, yet to drop a set at the tournament, won in just 53 minutes.

At 17 years and 86 days old, Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam in the singles since Nicole Vaidisova, who was 17 years and 44 days old when she played in the French Open quarter-finals in 2006.

Gauff will face Barbora Krejcikova in the next round after the Czech thrashed 2018 American finalist Sloane Stephens.

Krejcikova overwhelmed the error-strewn American 6-2 6-0 in 70 minutes.

Both Gauff and Krejcikova head into the quarter-finals on nine-match unbeaten runs and won titles in the build-up to the French Open.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....