Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam quarter-final at French Open

American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarter-final as she dominated Ons Jabeur at the French Open.

The 17-year-old, who won the 2018 junior title here and has been widely tipped as a future major champion, beat the tricky Tunisian 6-3 6-1.

Gauff, yet to drop a set at the tournament, won in just 53 minutes.

At 17 years and 86 days old, Gauff is the youngest woman to reach the last eight of a Slam in the singles since Nicole Vaidisova, who was 17 years and 44 days old when she played in the French Open quarter-finals in 2006.

Gauff will face Barbora Krejcikova in the next round after the Czech thrashed 2018 American finalist Sloane Stephens.

Krejcikova overwhelmed the error-strewn American 6-2 6-0 in 70 minutes.

Both Gauff and Krejcikova head into the quarter-finals on nine-match unbeaten runs and won titles in the build-up to the French Open.