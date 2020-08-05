Cocaine Seizure at Airport

The work of the Canine Division has again led to the seizure of illegal drugs, this time at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston on Monday, August 3.

Reports are that about 10:30 a.m., a Canine team, including Police dog ‘Ada’, was checking cargo for an outgoing flight when Ada detected anomalies. The team then inspected several buckets labelled ‘Jerk Seasoning and found cocaine hidden inside. The items were seized and have since been handed over to the Narcotics Division, where detectives are continuing their investigation.

No one was arrested in connection with the incident.