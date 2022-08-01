Cocaine Seized in St. James

An airport worker has been arrested in connection with the seizure of one kilogram of cocaine at the Sangster International Airport in St. James on Sunday, May 29.

Reports from the Narcotics Police are that about 10:20 a.m., security checks were being done when two packages containing cocaine were found in a ground handling vehicle. The operator of the vehicle, who attempted to flee when the packages were discovered, was caught by members of the Narcotics and Canine divisions.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

According to investigators, the illicit drug has an estimated street value of US $ 50,000.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Rhemii Ice - Twenty Four Hours

Lyrically Badd - Ride or Die

Lyrically Badd - Missing You (Audio Visual) ft. Chikie Grainz

Rhemii Ice live at Margaritaville Montego Bay

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com