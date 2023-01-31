Cocaine Seized at Sangster International Airport

Police assigned to the Narcotics Division seized 2.5kg of cocaine and arrested an
employee at the Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, St. James during an operation that was conducted on Sunday, January 29.
Reports are that about 11:50 a.m., members of the Narcotics Division and Customs Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) were conducting operations at the airport. The employee was seen acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. He was subsequently accosted and searched; four parcels containing the drug were found in his possession.
The man was arrested; however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.