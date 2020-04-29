Cocaine Disguised as Cheese Seized

Police have seized cocaine that was disguised in cheese packed alongside Eastern buns to be exported to the United States.

Narcotics police at Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA), made the discovery on Tuesday, April 28.

Reports are that about 2:43 p.m., lawmen were doing their routine checks at the airport when they found six boxes of Easter buns wrapped in transparent bags and three plastic containers of cheese that contained cocaine which was destined to go on a flight to the United States of America.

The weight of the illicit drug has not yet been ascertained.

No one was arrested in relation to this seizure.

Investigation continues.