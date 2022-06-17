Cocaine and Ammunition Seized in St. James, Woman in Custody

Investigators from the Narcotics Division are probing the seizure of approximately 24 pounds of cocaine and a quantity of 9mm rounds of ammunition during an Anti-Narcotics operation in Goodwill District, St. James on Wednesday, June 15. One woman was taken into custody.

Reports are that at about 6:00 p.m. a Toyota Prado motor car was intercepted at a premises after attempts to elude the police failed. During a search of the vehicle ten (10) rectangular shaped packages containing cocaine were found inside the trunk. A premises occupied by the female, who was the occupant of the vehicle, resulted in a number of magazines and twelve 9mm cartridges being found inside a bedroom.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of US $550,000.00. The vehicle was also seized.

