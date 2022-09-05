Coaster Bus Shot Up in Half Way Tree

A shooting happened in Half Way Tree, St. Andrew on August 17, 2022.
If you are not familiar with Kingston & St. Andrew, the conjoined parish is very congested, and Half Way Tree is a regular route that is traversed by almost anyone who is living an adult, young adult, or child life in Kingston. It’s a town area of the parish, with stores, plazas, and a bus station that has taxis and buses to take you to multiple routes around the parish.
Therefore, if fire is ever opened in that area, at any time of day, people are inevitably at risk.
Even worse about the incident, though, is that the public transportation itself was shot at. A coaster bus was shot up at around 11:00am when the incident occured.
This happened in the vicinity of the National Bakery, which had sections of it closed off by the police after their arrival on scene. The police recovered around 20 spent shells.
It is unsure who was the target, but details about the incident suggest that this was not a random shooting. Not only is it odd for a bus to be shot up without a specific victim in mind, but the bus was traveling along Half Way Tree Road when a Probox motor car with occupants aboard approached the bus and opened fire. The 26-year-old conductor of the bus was allegedly injured and taken to hospital. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.
Luckily, no passenger was physically harmed in the incident, but considering the mental scar is another story.
The police arrived early enough to pursue the Probox, but not before the driver of the vehicle sped off, forcing police on a chase through several communities in the Maxfield Avenue area. The driver was forced to stop on Ransford avenue. The occupants fled the vehicle and escaped on foot. This allowed the police to seize the vehicle for forensic examination.
A motive has not yet been established for the shooting.