Coach Among Four Murdered in St Catherine Sunday Night

The man and woman whose bodies were found in Portmore this morning are among at least four people murdered in St Catherine last night.

The two killed has now been identified as Nicholas Neufville, a track and field coach at Calabar High School, St Andrew, and a 19-year-old girl, whose identity has been given as Raheima Edwards

Police are also reporting that a 23-year-old man was shot and killed at Featherbed Lane, Spanish Town. Dead is 23-year-old Andrew Thomas of Ensom City, Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

Also, another man was shot dead on William Street Spanish Town.

Police report that a one-year-old girl and another man were also shot and injured in the incident in which Thomas was killed in Featherbed Lane.

Reports are that about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, Thomas was at home with other family members when armed men entered the yard and opened gunfire hitting the baby girl and another relative. Thomas ran, however, he was reportedly chased and shot multiple times.

A joint police/military team responded to the incident; they too came under heavy gunfire and had to take cover. No member of the team was injured. The gunmen escaped in the area. Thomas was pronounced dead at hospital, while the baby and the other man were treated and released.