CNN AFFILIATE CONFIRMED WITH CORONAVIRUS
CNN affiliate CNN Philippines is temporarily off-air for at least for 24 hours, after learning a confirmed coronavirus patient had visited a building within the office complex they occupy.

CNN Philippines says the entire office complex in Metro Manila will be disinfected. The coronavirus patient had visited another tenant in the same building complex.

Several CNN Philippines staff members had been working from home already and they will continue to provide news through its website and social media platforms, said the network.

The Philippines now has 187 cases, and half the country — about 50 million people — are under an “enhanced community quarantine.”

This means they are basically under lockdown — in Luzon, the Philippines’ largest and most populous island, all mass public transportation has been suspended, and residents told they can only leave their homes for essential items.

Offices have been shut and only supermarkets, convenience stores, hospitals, medical clinics, pharmacies, and banks, as well as food delivery services and water stations, will be allowed to remain open.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett – Director of News and Current Affairs

Source:  www.cnn.com

