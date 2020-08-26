Closure, deep clean and sanitisation of RGD Head office

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) Head office located at Twickenham Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, will undergo deep cleaning and sanitisation starting today August 26 through to Thursday August 27, due to a staff member having been exposed to a confirmed positive case for COVID-19.

The staff member is now in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness as well as, the St. Catherine Health Department have been contacted, and all safety protocols have been activated.

In keeping with the government’s protocol – the mandatory wearing of masks, the maintenance of social distancing, and frequent sanitisation of the office spaces will continue.

The Registrar General’s Department Head Office, will reopen for usual business on Friday, August 28, 2020.

We continue to encourage our customers to utilize our online services at www.rgd.gov.jm or visit our 58 Duke Street, Kingston or Shops 1-2, 15 West Trade Way, Big Buy Plaza, Portmore, St. Catherine.

Source: JIS News
Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....