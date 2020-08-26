Closure, deep clean and sanitisation of RGD Head office

Jamaica News: The Registrar General’s Department (RGD) Head office located at Twickenham Park, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, will undergo deep cleaning and sanitisation starting today August 26 through to Thursday August 27, due to a staff member having been exposed to a confirmed positive case for COVID-19.

The staff member is now in quarantine.

The Ministry of Health & Wellness as well as, the St. Catherine Health Department have been contacted, and all safety protocols have been activated.

In keeping with the government’s protocol – the mandatory wearing of masks, the maintenance of social distancing, and frequent sanitisation of the office spaces will continue.

The Registrar General’s Department Head Office, will reopen for usual business on Friday, August 28, 2020.

We continue to encourage our customers to utilize our online services at www.rgd.gov.jm or visit our 58 Duke Street, Kingston or Shops 1-2, 15 West Trade Way, Big Buy Plaza, Portmore, St. Catherine.