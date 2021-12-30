Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 365 93,591 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 202 53,231 Males 263 40,357 Under Investigation 0 3 AGE RANGE 4 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES Clarendon 5 4,958 Hanover 0 3,091 KSA 293 23,358 Manchester 4 6,020 Portland 6 2,538 St. Ann 0 7,031 St. Catherine 21 17,321 St. Elizabeth 1 4,217 St. James 25 9,365 St. Mary 5 3,100 St. Thomas 3 3,982 Trelawny 0 3,401 Westmoreland 2 5,209 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 303 11 51 365 Cumulative POSITIVES 82,526 7,019 4,046 93,591 NEGATIVE today 653 All negatives are included in PCR tests 272 925 Cumulative NEGATIVES 409,940 201,363 611,303 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 956 11 323 1,290 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 492,466 7,019 205,409 704,894 Positivity Rate[1] 32.5% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 1 2,470 Coincidental Deaths 0 194 Deaths Under Investigation 0 351 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 66 65,508 Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 1,144 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 5 Number in Home Quarantine 20,687 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 97 Patients Moderately Ill 20 Patients Severely Ill 14 Patients Critically Ill 2 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172 Imported 139 1,818 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,455 Under Investigation 226 83,910 Workplace Cluster 0 236

DEATHS

A 50-year-old male from KSA.

The death occurred on December 28, 2021.

Clinical Definitions Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.) Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment). Critically Ill Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news