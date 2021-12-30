Clinical Management Summary for Wednesday, December 29, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 365 93,591
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 202 53,231
Males 263 40,357
Under Investigation 0 3
AGE RANGE 4 months to 88 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
Clarendon 5 4,958
Hanover 0 3,091
KSA 293 23,358
Manchester 4 6,020
Portland 6 2,538
St. Ann 0 7,031
St. Catherine 21 17,321
St. Elizabeth 1 4,217
St. James 25 9,365
St. Mary 5 3,100
St. Thomas 3 3,982
Trelawny 0 3,401
Westmoreland 2 5,209
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 303 11 51 365
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 82,526 7,019 4,046 93,591
NEGATIVE today 

 

 653 All negatives are included in PCR tests 272 925
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 409,940 201,363 611,303
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 956 11 323 1,290
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 492,466 7,019 205,409 704,894
Positivity Rate[1] 32.5%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 1 2,470
Coincidental Deaths 0 194
Deaths Under Investigation 0 351
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 66 65,508
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 1,144
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 5
Number in Home Quarantine 20,687
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 97
Patients Moderately Ill 20
Patients Severely Ill 14
Patients Critically Ill 2
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172
Imported 139 1,818
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,455
Under Investigation 226 83,910
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. A 50-year-old male from KSA.

The death occurred on December 28, 2021.

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

 

 

 

 

