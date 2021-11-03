Clinical Management Summary for Tuesday, November 2, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL Confirmed Cases 46 89,216 SEX CLASSIFICATION Females 27 50,740 Males 19 38,472 Under Investigation 0 4 AGE RANGE 4 months to 89 years 1 day to 108 years PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES Clarendon 0 4,815 Hanover 1 2,888 KSA 13 22,055 Manchester 0 5,890 Portland 8 2,486 St. Ann 7 6,577 St. Catherine 7 16,621 St. Elizabeth 0 4,096 St. James 7 8,707 St. Mary 0 2,889 St. Thomas 0 3,824 Trelawny 1 3,306 Westmoreland 2 5,062 COVID-19 TESTING Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL POSITIVES Today 35 9 2 46 Cumulative POSITIVES 78,683 6,653 3,880 89,216 NEGATIVE today 465 All negatives are included in PCR tests 305 770 Cumulative NEGATIVES 364,667 190,209 554,876 TOTAL TESTS TODAY 500 9 307 816 TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 443,350 6,653 194,089 644,092 Positivity Rate[1] 8.6% DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS Deaths 3 2,249 Coincidental Deaths 0 187 Deaths under investigation 0 342 RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES Recovered 172 58,439 Active Cases 46 27,907 QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT Number in Facility Quarantine 0 Number in Home Quarantine 45,548 HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT Number Hospitalised 260 Patients Moderately Ill 50 Patients Severely Ill 24 Patients Critically Ill 14 TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES Contact of a Confirmed Case 1 3,123 Imported 1 1,322 Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,182 Under Investigation 44 80,353 Workplace Cluster 0 236

DEATHS

A 72-year-old female from Clarendon. A 74-year-old Male from Manchester. A 61-year-old Male from St. Ann.

The deaths occurred between October 24 and November 1, 2021.

Clinical Definitions Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.) Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment). Critically Ill Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing