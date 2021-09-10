Trending now
Investment Needed In Primary Healthcare
Clinical Management Summary For Thursday, September 9, 2021
NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 638 74,645
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 366 42,376
Males 271 32,265
Under Investigation 1 4
AGE RANGE 1 day to 97 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES    
Clarendon 24 3,846
Hanover 15 2,463
KSA 140 18,784
Manchester 65 5,166
Portland 49 2,043
St. Ann 60 5,485
St. Catherine 126 13,519
St. Elizabeth 29 3,353
St. James 52 7,419
St. Mary 13 2,314
St. Thomas 9 2,959
Trelawny 34 2,754
Westmoreland 22 4,540
  

COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 493 133 12 638
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 65,460 5,617 3,568 74,645
NEGATIVE today 

 

 1,108 All negatives are included in PCR tests 95 1,203
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 320,347 173,113 493,460
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 1,601 133 107 1,841
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 385,807 5,617 176,683 568,107
Positivity Rate[1] 36.1%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 8 1,693
Coincidental Deaths 1 175
Deaths under investigation 13  223
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 104 49,335
Active Cases 638 23,229
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 0
Number in Home Quarantine 41,767
  

HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT

 
Number Hospitalised 812
Patients Moderately Ill 138
Patients Severely Ill 106
Patients Critically Ill 51
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,049
Imported 3 1,189
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 3,539
Under Investigation 635 66,632
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

DEATHS

  1. A 33 year old female from St. James.
  2. An 86 year old male from St James.
  3. A 60 year old male from St Catherine.
  4. A 79 year old male from KSA.
  5. A 56 year old male from Westmoreland.
  6. A 96 year old female from St Catherine.
  7. A 69 year old female from Manchester.
  8. An 83 year old female from Manchester.

 

The deaths occurred between August 10 and September 8.

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news

