Clinical Management Summary For Thursday, September 9, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|638
|74,645
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|366
|42,376
|Males
|271
|32,265
|Under Investigation
|1
|4
|AGE RANGE
|1 day to 97 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF NEW CASES
|Clarendon
|24
|3,846
|Hanover
|15
|2,463
|KSA
|140
|18,784
|Manchester
|65
|5,166
|Portland
|49
|2,043
|St. Ann
|60
|5,485
|St. Catherine
|126
|13,519
|St. Elizabeth
|29
|3,353
|St. James
|52
|7,419
|St. Mary
|13
|2,314
|St. Thomas
|9
|2,959
|Trelawny
|34
|2,754
|Westmoreland
|22
|4,540
|
COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|493
|133
|12
|638
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|65,460
|5,617
|3,568
|74,645
|NEGATIVE today
|1,108
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|95
|1,203
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|320,347
|173,113
|493,460
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,601
|133
|107
|1,841
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|385,807
|5,617
|176,683
|568,107
|Positivity Rate[1]
|36.1%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|8
|1,693
|Coincidental Deaths
|1
|175
|Deaths under investigation
|13
|223
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|104
|49,335
|Active Cases
|638
|23,229
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|0
|Number in Home Quarantine
|41,767
|
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|812
|Patients Moderately Ill
|138
|Patients Severely Ill
|106
|Patients Critically Ill
|51
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,049
|Imported
|3
|1,189
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|3,539
|Under Investigation
|635
|66,632
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
DEATHS
- A 33 year old female from St. James.
- An 86 year old male from St James.
- A 60 year old male from St Catherine.
- A 79 year old male from KSA.
- A 56 year old male from Westmoreland.
- A 96 year old female from St Catherine.
- A 69 year old female from Manchester.
- An 83 year old female from Manchester.
The deaths occurred between August 10 and September 8.
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialised staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
SOURCE: JIS news