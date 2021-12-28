Clinical Management Summary for Monday, December 27, 2021

NEW CASES 24 HRS OVERALL
Confirmed Cases 161 92,950
SEX CLASSIFICATION
Females 97 52,887
Males 63 40,059
Under Investigation 1 4
AGE RANGE 25 days to 78 years 1 day to 108 years
PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES  
Clarendon 0 4,949
Hanover 9 3,073
KSA 36 22,978
Manchester 0 6,012
Portland 1 2,530
St. Ann 17 6,992
St. Catherine 10 17,290
St. Elizabeth 0 4,213
St. James 73 9,266
St. Mary 6 3,086
St. Thomas 1 3,977
Trelawny 2 3,385
Westmoreland 6 5,199
COVID-19 TESTING
Type of Tests PCR Antigen Tests from Public Facilities 

 

 Antigen Tests from Private Facilities TOTAL
POSITIVES Today 

 

 142 6 13 161
Cumulative POSITIVES 

 

 81,962 7,002 3,986 92,950
NEGATIVE today 

 

 863 All negatives are included in PCR tests 178 1,041
Cumulative NEGATIVES 

 

 408,065 200,887 608,952
TOTAL TESTS TODAY 

 

 1,005 6 191 1,202
TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE 

 

 490,027 7,002 204,873 701,902
Positivity Rate[1] 14.6%
DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
Deaths 0 2,464
Coincidental Deaths 0 194
Deaths Under Investigation 1 350
RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
Recovered 150 65,332
Active Cases 161 24,518
Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks 774
QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
Number in Facility Quarantine 2
Number in Home Quarantine 20,934
HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
Number Hospitalised 86
Patients Moderately Ill 18
Patients Severely Ill 16
Patients Critically Ill 4
TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
Contact of a Confirmed Case 0 3,172
Imported 45 1,615
Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked) 0 4,446
Under Investigation 116 83,481
Workplace Cluster 0 236

 

 

Clinical Definitions
Moderately Ill Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
Severely Ill Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
 

Critically Ill

 Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.

 

 

[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing

 

 

 

WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

SOURCE: JIS news

