Clinical Management Summary for Monday, December 27, 2021
|NEW CASES
|24 HRS
|OVERALL
|Confirmed Cases
|161
|92,950
|SEX CLASSIFICATION
|Females
|97
|52,887
|Males
|63
|40,059
|Under Investigation
|1
|4
|AGE RANGE
|25 days to 78 years
|1 day to 108 years
|PARISH CLASSIFICATION OF CASES
|Clarendon
|0
|4,949
|Hanover
|9
|3,073
|KSA
|36
|22,978
|Manchester
|0
|6,012
|Portland
|1
|2,530
|St. Ann
|17
|6,992
|St. Catherine
|10
|17,290
|St. Elizabeth
|0
|4,213
|St. James
|73
|9,266
|St. Mary
|6
|3,086
|St. Thomas
|1
|3,977
|Trelawny
|2
|3,385
|Westmoreland
|6
|5,199
|COVID-19 TESTING
|Type of Tests
|PCR
|Antigen Tests from Public Facilities
|Antigen Tests from Private Facilities
|TOTAL
|POSITIVES Today
|142
|6
|13
|161
|Cumulative POSITIVES
|81,962
|7,002
|3,986
|92,950
|NEGATIVE today
|863
|All negatives are included in PCR tests
|178
|1,041
|Cumulative NEGATIVES
|408,065
|200,887
|608,952
|TOTAL TESTS TODAY
|1,005
|6
|191
|1,202
|TOTAL TESTS CUMULATIVE
|490,027
|7,002
|204,873
|701,902
|Positivity Rate[1]
|14.6%
|DEATHS IN COVID-19 POSITIVE INDIVIDUALS
|Deaths
|0
|2,464
|Coincidental Deaths
|0
|194
|Deaths Under Investigation
|1
|350
|RECOVERIES & ACTIVE CASES
|Recovered
|150
|65,332
|Active Cases
|161
|24,518
|Active cases confirmed in the last 2 weeks
|–
|774
|QUARANTINE MANAGEMENT
|Number in Facility Quarantine
|2
|Number in Home Quarantine
|20,934
|HOSPITAL MANAGEMENT
|Number Hospitalised
|86
|Patients Moderately Ill
|18
|Patients Severely Ill
|16
|Patients Critically Ill
|4
|TRANSMISSION STATUS OF COVID-19 CASES
|Contact of a Confirmed Case
|0
|3,172
|Imported
|45
|1,615
|Local Transmission (Not Epi Linked)
|0
|4,446
|Under Investigation
|116
|83,481
|Workplace Cluster
|0
|236
|Clinical Definitions
|Moderately Ill
|Require hospitalisation but do not require oxygen supplementation. (Admission may be for non-COVID-19 specific conditions.)
|Severely Ill
|Require hospitalisation and oxygenation support but not high dependency support (highly specialised staff and/or equipment).
|
Critically Ill
|Require hospitalisation, oxygenation support and highly specialized staff and/or equipment.
[1] Based on data for RT-PCR and Public Sector COVID Rapid Antigen Testing
WRITTEN BY: MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS
