Jamaica News: A distraught Roger Mitchell, 31, is now fearful that he will never see his children again. Mitchell states that because of his current blindness he is unable to work or see his two beautiful children, a five-year-old girl, and an eight-year old boy.

Mitchell states that his eye problems started in 2013, however, it is due to a cataract that he was born with. He explains by saying: “. I didn’t take it as anything and me did just a work with it, and one day me find out that me a see doubles. I was working at a wholesale and I was carrying a flower bag and I just started fi see two of everything. Me go inna the bathroom and wash out me eye, and a the same thing.”

Because of his fears Mitchell opted to have a surgery done. After the surgery was completed, things got worse—he was now seeing black spots in is visions, however, he was able to see a bit. From that point, things have only gotten worse since December.

“Now I can’t see my children, none at all. For four months I don’t see them and me nuh wah forget wah dem look like. At first, me did have little help round, but things get rough. My son … one thing with him, him love him father. Him always deh-deh fi help me,” he said, adding that his daughter lives with her mother.

According to doctors, there’s a chance he could see again and Mitchell is clinging to that possibility. All he needs is money for another surgery. He is due to meet with doctors on June 2, where he will learn how much he needs.

“It usually worry me but me no need no stress pon me brain no more … it a run up me pressure. So me a take eye drops, because if the pressure go up, it can mash up the eye and no surgery can help me again,” he said

News Reporter: Marc Lodge

