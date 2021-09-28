Trending now
Climate Change Ministry Hosts Virtual Forum Sept. 29

Climate Change Ministry Hosts Virtual Forum Sept. 29
Climate Change Ministry Hosts Virtual Forum Sept. 29

The Ministry of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change will be hosting its annual stakeholders’ forum towards preparation for the upcoming United Nations 26th Conference of the Parties on Climate Change (COP26).

This will be done in  partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“The virtual event will be held on Wednesday, September 29, starting at 9 a.m. and will also serve to launch Jamaica’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) Implementation and Partnership Plan,” Principal Director of the Climate Change Division, in the Ministry, UnaMay Gordon, told JIS News.

“The Plan showcases investment potentials for the implementation of the country’s updated NDC, which was submitted to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 2020,” she added.

Persons interested in participating in the forum can watch the live stream of the event via the ministry’s  website, www.mhurecc.gov.jm , UNDP Facebook and YouTube pages or the JIS Facebook and YouTube pages.

“This is an open multi-stakeholder forum encouraging dialogue and information exchange through experience sharing among climate-change technical experts, practitioners, and the general population at large. The event presents an opportunity for the Climate Change Division to highlight, discuss and receive feedback in Jamaica and from other like-minded countries on its negotiating positions going into COP26,” Ms. Gordon explained.

She noted that the event will be addressed by Minister of Housing, Urban Renewal, Environment and Climate Change, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr; Resident UNDP Representative, Denise Antonio, and Global Director of NDC Partnership, Pablo Vieira.

There will be a  presentation of the plan itself, followed by discussion with Partner institutions, presenters and the Climate Change Division staff.

“The Ministry remains committed to global emission reduction efforts and enhancing the resilience of the country, so we are inviting all stakeholders to participate in the forum,” Ms. Gordon said.

WRITTEN BY: COLLEEN DAWKINS
SOURCE: JIS news

