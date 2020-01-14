Climate Change – Big Issue For Millennials

Jamaica News: Millennials are of the strong view that climate change is the most serious issue affecting the world today. For the third year in a row, Millennials participated in the World Economic Forum’s Global Shapers Survey.

Nearly half (48.8%) of the Survey participants chose climate change as their top concern and 78.1% said they would be willing to change their lifestyle to protect the environment. Survey respondents were also in near unequivocal agreement over the cause of climate change. Over 91% of respondents answered “agree” and “strongly agree” with the statement “science has proven that humans are responsible for climate change”.

The results come from the WEF annual survey released recently, which was given to more than 31,000 18-35 year-olds across 186 countries.

The other areas of concern for Millennials are

10. Lack of economic opportunity and employment (12.1%)
9.   Safety/security/well-being (14.1%)
8.   Lack of education (15.9%)
7.   Food and water security (18.2%)
6.   Government accountability and transparency/corruption (22.7%)
5.   Religious conflicts (23.9%)
4.   Poverty (29.2%)
3.   Inequality (income, discrimination) (30.8%)
2.   Large scale conflict/wars (38.9%)
1.   Climate change/destruction of nature (48.8%)

Let the discussion continue!!

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

