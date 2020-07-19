Clarkes Town is now alive with sports

Alan Lewin – News Reporter: The community of Clarkes Town in Trelawny is now abuzz with lots of excitement on Sunday evenings. This is due to the fact that the Cane side softball cricket competition is now on in the community.

So far Top Town All-Stars is creating some excitement by defeating the majority of the teams they have played against.

On Sunday, July 12 they defeated Schemaz. Man of the man was Miconell Thomas who bagged five wickets for 30 runs. The excitement will continue this Sunday, July 19 with a doubleheader starting at 3 pm sharp.

In the opening match, Hyde Strikers will take on Roma Challengers while at 5 pm the undefeated Top Town All-Stars will go up against Cockburn Pen Blazers. The citizens all like the vibes at Cane Side field on Sundays, as some come out to dance and showcase their fashion.

Top Town All-Stars is a big favorite for the Cane Aide Softball cricket competition in Trelawny

Ladies came out to showcase their dancing skills at the Cane Side field on Sundays

A lady stopped by for a photo moment at Cane Side field