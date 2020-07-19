Clarkes Town is now alive with sports

Clarkes Town is now alive with sports
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Alan Lewin – News Reporter: The community of Clarkes Town in Trelawny is now abuzz with lots of excitement on Sunday evenings. This is due to the fact that the Cane side softball cricket competition is now on in the community.

So far Top Town All-Stars is creating some excitement by defeating the majority of the teams they have played against.

On Sunday, July  12 they defeated Schemaz. Man of the man was Miconell Thomas who bagged five wickets for 30 runs. The excitement will continue this Sunday, July 19 with a doubleheader starting at 3 pm sharp.

In the opening match, Hyde Strikers will take on Roma Challengers while at 5 pm the undefeated Top Town All-Stars will go up against Cockburn Pen Blazers. The citizens all like the vibes at Cane Side field on Sundays, as some come out to dance and showcase their fashion.

 

Top Town All-Stars is a big favorite for the Cane Aide Softball cricket competition in Trelawny

Clarkes Town is now alive with sports

Clarkes Town is now alive with sports

Ladies came out to showcase their dancing skills at the Cane Side field on Sundays

Clarkes Town is now alive with sports

Clarkes Town is now alive with sports

Clarkes Town is now alive with sports

Clarkes Town is now alive with sports

A lady stopped by for a photo moment at Cane Side field

 

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....