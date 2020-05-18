Clarke’s Death Signals End of an Era – Dr Phillips

Leader of the Parliamentary Opposition, Dr. Peter Phillips, says the death of media mogul, Oliver Clarke signals the end of an era in the historical development of the nation.

Mr. Clarke, former chairman of the Gleaner Co and of the RJRGleaner media groups died Saturday night at his home in St Andrew.

The President of the People’s National Party (PNP) calls Clarke a “longstanding giant of industry” who represented a true example of patriotism as he facilitated and accommodated the many calls to national service.

Dr. Phillips said when Jamaica faced “major challenges in its development, particularly over recent decades, Mr. Clarke was never hesitant in responding to the call from different political administrations to serve at the highest levels in search of solutions.”

Dr. Phillips said: “Oliver Clarke was one of a kind. A successful businessman and leader of the private sector; he was also indisputably a selfless and courageous patriotic devotee to the public services in multiple spheres of national life for the past forty years or more.”

Dr. Phillips said as chairman of the Jamaica National Building Society, which he led for many years, Mr. Clarke was a leading and honored figure in the private sector.

He offered condolences to Mr. Clarke’s widow, Monica, his daughter Alex and other members of his family.