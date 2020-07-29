Clarendon Woman Missing

Nineteen-year-old Nickeisha Gallimore of Denbigh Crescent, May Pen in Clarendon has been missing since Tuesday, July 28.

Police say she is of brown complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres (5feet 7inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Gallimore left home dressed in a floral blouse, red skirt and a pair of black shoes. Efforts to contact her have been proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Nickeisha Gallimore is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

