Clarendon Woman Missing

The Constant Spring Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 33-year-

old Sonjia Douglas of Clarendon who has been missing since June 2022.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 170 centimetres ( 5feet 7inches)tall.

At the time of her disappearance it is unknown of what she was wearing. She was last seen in

New Kingston at the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean. She have not been heard from

since. She is said to be of unsound mind.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Sonjia Douglas is being asked to contact the Constant Spring

Police Station at 876-924-1421, 119 Police Emergecy number or the nearest police station .

