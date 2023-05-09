Clarendon Wanted Man “One-and-Ready” Shot Dead

A man who the Clarendon police have listed as wanted on Monday is now dead.

According to senior police sources, the man who was wanted and is identified as Menelek Youngsam has been confirmed dead. He had previously posted videos on social media threatening various individuals, including law enforcement officials.

The body which was discovered in Paul Mountain, Kitson Town, St Catherine on Tuesday afternoon is believed to be that of Youngsam.

Youngsam was wanted for multiple crimes committed in the area and was deemed a danger to both the residents and law enforcement officers in the parish. It was also reported that he was armed.

According to reports, residents discovered the body around 2:00 pm and immediately alerted the police. The body was found lying face down in bushes and had multiple gunshot wounds.

