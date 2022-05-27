Clarendon Teen Gets Life in Prison

Micheal Black, 18, was sentenced to life in prison when he appeared in the Home Circuit Court on Wednesday, May 24.

Black, a member of the Clarendon-based Bloods Gang, was charged with various crimes, including the November 2020 double murder of Akeem Murray and Kamar Ramatar in Race Course, Clarendon, and the March 22, 2021 JM$ 1.7 million robbery at the Lasco MoneyGram branch in Chapelton, Clarendon.

The court imposed the following concurrent sentences:

Two counts of Illegal Possession of Firearm – nine years and eight months at hard labour and eight years and three months at hard labour.

Two counts of Murder – Life imprisonment and to serve a period of 20 years and three months before parole for each count

Three counts of Robbery with Aggravation – 11 years at hard labour for one count, 11 years at hard labour for the second count and 11 years and nine months at hard labour for the third count.

