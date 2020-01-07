Clarendon Records First Double Murder of 2020

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): Clarendon Records First Double Murder – The parish of Clarendon, on Monday morning January 6, accounted for the first double murder to be committed across the island since the start of the year.

The victims have been identified as 41-year-old Craig Smith, a laborer of Chateau district, Clarendon, and 61-year-old Bonito Williams, farmer of a St Elizabeth address.

Reports by the May Pen police are that about 5:45 a.m., residents living in Bird Hill alerted them after hearing gunshots being fired in the community.

The lawmen drove to the community and upon their arrival, they stumbled upon both men lying in a pool of blood, with multiple wounds.

Williams and Smith were transported to hospital where they were both pronounced dead.

Following the incident, investigators processed the scene and have now launched a probe into the double murder.