Clarendon Police Upgrade Person of Interest to Wanted

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) have
upgraded a named Person of Interest to Wanted.

He is Menelek Youngsam, otherwise called ‘One-and-Ready’, whose last known addresses are Old Harbour Bay in St. Catherine and Sunset Crescent, Four Path in Clarendon.

Youngsam is wanted for several crimes committed across the division and is considered armed and a threat to residents and lawmen in the parish.

He is to report to the May Pen CIB by 6:00 p.m., on Monday, May 08, 2023.

Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Menelek Youngsam is asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.

