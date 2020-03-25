Clarendon Police Seeking Help to Identify Male Decomposed Body

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): The May Pen police in Clarendon, are asking members of the public for their assistance to identify the body of a man, which was found in a state of decomposition, in an open common on Hazard Drive, May Pen, Clarendon, on Friday, March 20.

The body is of dark complexion, slim built, and about 5ft-8ins tall.

Reports by the May Pen police are that about 11:40 a.m., residents stumbled upon the partially decomposed body of the man, and summoned them.

Upon their arrival, the body was seen clad in a yellow shirt, white Marino, and plaid underpants.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.