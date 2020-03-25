Clarendon Police Seeking Help to Identify Male Decomposed Body

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): The May Pen police in Clarendon, are asking members of the public for their assistance to identify the body of a man, which was found in a state of decomposition, in an open common on Hazard Drive, May Pen, Clarendon, on Friday, March 20.

The body is of dark complexion, slim built, and about 5ft-8ins tall.

Reports by the May Pen police are that about 11:40 a.m., residents stumbled upon the partially decomposed body of the man, and summoned them.

Upon their arrival,  the body was seen clad in a yellow shirt, white Marino, and plaid underpants.

The scene was processed and the body later removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....