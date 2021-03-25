Clarendon Police Launch Manhunt for Robbers, Who Staged Daring Robbery at Phone Store

The May Pen police in Clarendon, have launched a manhunt for a group of armed robbers, who carried out a daring robbery at a popular phone store, in May Pen, on Wednesday, March 24.

The police have not yet confirmed the time of the incident, but have indicated that the armed robbers made off with a large undetermined sum of cash, several cell phones, and other valuables.

Reports are that the robbers entered the store posing as customers, before they held up the occupants at gunpoint.

They then proceeded to rob them of cash, cell phones, and other valuables.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, an investigation was launched to apprehend the robbers.