Clarendon Police Catch Four Robbers

The Clarendon police have arrested four alleged robbers in Four Path, Clarendon on Monday, April 19, shortly after they carried out a robbery in the parish.

Reports from the May Pen police are that about 4:20 pm, a team of officers were on patrol along Four Paths main road in the parish, when they received a police radio report about a robbery in progress at a bar.

A vehicle fitting the description was observed traveling along the roadway, and the driver was signaled to stop, but he failed to comply, and sped away.

The lawmen then asked for assistance from the police Emergency Contol Centre, and the vehicle was chased and intercepted in the vicinity of the Four Path main road.

The driver lost control and crashed into an embankment, and the four robbers alighted from the vehicle and opened fire at the police.

The gunfire was returned, and two of the suspects were found suffering from gunshot wounds. A third man was held minutes later, and the fourth man was also found hiding in bushes, also with gunshot wounds.

The motor car which is believed to have been stolen, along with a quantity of liquor, cell phones, and assorted cash were seized.

A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a .380 pistol containing ten live .380 rounds.