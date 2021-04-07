Clarendon Police Arrest Brother of Slain Suspect in Case of Missing Clarendon Teacher

The Clarendon police is reporting that they have taken a 23-year-old man into custody, in connection with the case of the missing Clarendon school teacher, Natalie Dawkins.

The suspect who was reportedly held at a Hospital in the Corporate area, on Tuesday afternoon, April 6, is said to be the brother of 20-year-old Jeff Bedward, the main suspect in Dawkins murder, and who was shot and killed by the police on Saturday.

Investigators say they have also taken two other persons of Interest into custody.

Dawkins who taught at the Four Path Primary School went missing from her home at about 11:00 am, last Tuesday.

Since her disappearance, the police and her relatives have carried out several searches for her, which all ended up futile, but her Toyota Wish motor car was recovered by the police in Bellfield district, Clarendon, on Saturday.

During the operation, the police came under heavy gunfire by Bedward, and another armed man. The fire was returned and during the confrontation, Bedward was shot and killed, and the other man managed to escape.

One 9mm semi-automatic pistol, fitted with a magazine containing several rounds of ammunition, was taken from him.

The lawmen also reported that the other man who escaped from the scene, is believed to have been shot and injured, and following an investigation, the brother of the deceased man, was apprehended, while trying to get medical treatment.

