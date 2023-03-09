CLARENDON NATIVE CHARGED FOR BREAKING AND LARCENY IN MANCHESTER

March 07, 2023- The Manchester Police have been seeing an increase in migrant criminals
committing offences in the parish, with one of the latest incidents being a breaking and larceny on
Woodlawn Drive on Thursday, March 02.
Charged with House Breaking and Larceny is 31-year-old Dermane Ellis of Rocky Point in
Clarendon.
Reports are that about 8:00 p.m., a woman went to her premises and discovered that it was broken
into. Checks were made and four tyres and rims were missing from her vehicle. She reportedly
alerted the police.
Whilst awaiting the police team; a Toyota Axio motorcar entered the premises. The occupants of
that vehicle fled upon seeing the lawmen. One of the men – Ellis – was accosted. One 100 pound
gas cylinder was also found on the back seat of the motor car. The vehicle was subsequently
seized.
Ellis was later interviewed and charged. His court date is being arranged.
Meanwhile the detectives are appealing to anyone with information that can assist the Police in
their investigations to apprehend Ellis’ conspirator to contact the Mandeville Police at 876-962-
2832, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.