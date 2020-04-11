Clarendon Municipal Corporation facilitates training for Barbers, hairdressers and Beauticians

Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) in its continued quest to ramping up its activities to protect the citizens of the parish from contracting the Coronavirus facilitated a training and sensitization session on Wednesday.

The Corporation facilitated the training and sensitization session with barbers, hairdressers cosmetologists and other registered beauticians within the sector, to drive home the message of practicing proper sanitization in an effort to combat the disease.

A team from the Clarendon Health Department conducted the training exercise while incorporating smart activities such as handwashing and sanitizing as well as how to put on and remove personal protective equipment and discard them properly. For social distancing purposes, the Corporation had to facilitate the training in groups of 10 which amounted to three separate sessions.

The members expressed gratitude for the exercise as they said it heightened their awareness of the seriousness of the situation and the risks associated with contracting the deadly virus.

“I will certainly be sharing what I have learnt today with the other persons I work with because if I practice proper sanitization and they don’t, then we will all be at risk and we need to protect ourselves” one of the participants, Joel Shepheard shared.

The Chairman of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation Mayor Winston Maragh also encouraged the participants to put into practice what they learnt because it could save their lives and that of their loved ones.

“In light of this Covid- 19 Pandemic, we at the Municipal Corporation thought it was necessary to take the initiative to facilitate such an activity because the barbers, hairdressers, cosmetologists and beauty therapists are all our customers and we have do what we can to help them to protect themselves,” he said adding that the Corporation was playing its part in trying to curb the spread of the virus as much as possible.

Licensing and Compliance Officer at the CMC, Sisonnah Worrell, expressed joy at the day’s success as the participants were engaged throughout each session and interacted well with the team from the health department.

Training and sensitization sessions are currently being organized with other stakeholder groups within the parish as part of the CMC’s ongoing public education campaign.