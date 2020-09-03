Clarendon Man Missing

Fifty-year-old Delvin Anderson, otherwise called ‘Bragga’, a fisherman of Bucks Heaven, May Pen in Clarendon has been missing since Monday, August 6.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Anderson was last seen at wearing a multi-coloured T-shirt, short white pants and a pair of black sneakers. Efforts to contact him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Delvin Anderson is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.