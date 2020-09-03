Clarendon Man Missing

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Fifty-year-old Delvin Anderson, otherwise called ‘Bragga’, a fisherman of Bucks Heaven, May Pen in Clarendon has been missing since Monday, August 6.

He is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 182 centimetres (6 feet) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 10:00 a.m., Anderson was last seen at wearing a multi-coloured T-shirt, short white pants and a pair of black sneakers. Efforts to contact him have been futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Delvin Anderson is being asked to contact the May Pen Police at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

Feeding Programme - Le Antonio's Foundation

Feeding Programme – Le Antonio’s Foundation

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....