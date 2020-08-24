Clarendon Man Missing

Seventy-one-year-old Kipling Smith, of Smith Drive, Old Paisley, Clarendon
has been missing since Sunday, August 9.

He is of brown complexion, slim build, bald with a scar on the top of his head. He is about 180
centimetres (5 feet 11 inches) tall.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that Lewis was last seen in his community wearing a red
plaid shirt, grey jeans and grey shoes. All efforts to contact him have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kipling Smith is being asked to contact the May Pen Police
at 876-986-2208, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

No photograph of Kipling Smith was made available at the time of this publication.

