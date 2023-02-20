Clarendon Man Killed in Buff Bay, Portland

The Portland police have commenced an investigation surrounding the death of a Clarendon man, who was shot and killed in Buff Bay community on Sunday, February 19.

The deceased has been identified as 28-year-old Udean Duncan of Hague in Clarendon.

Reports are that residents living in Buff Bay alerted the police after hearing gunshots being fired at a section of the community.

On the arrival of the police, Duncan was discovered lying along the roadway in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

