Clarendon Man Charged

Twenty-two-year-old Karl Barnes a driver assistant of Palmer’s Cross, Clarendon was charged with Shop Breaking and Larceny following an incident in his community on Saturday, January 31.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 4:30 a.m., the complainant was informed that her shop window left open. Upon her arrival to the location, she saw two men walking away from the premises. She alerted an off-duty police officer who pursued Barnes; he was caught and taken into custody. Following an investigation into this incident, Barnes was charged after he underwent a question-and-answer session in the presence of his attorney.
His court date has not been finalized.
The other men are currently being sought by the Police.