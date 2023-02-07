Clarendon Man Charged with St. James Murder

Twenty-three-year-old Javaughn Brown of Baillieston, Clarendon was on Saturday, February 04 charged with the murder of Sean Patterson.
Patterson, who was visiting Jamaica from Great Britain, was shot dead in Bogue Hill, Montego Bay, St. James on Monday, January 02.
Reports are that at about 12:10 p.m., Patterson was at a guest house, when a lone gunman approached him and opened gunfire hitting him to the upper body. The police were summoned and Patterson pronounced dead at hospital.
Comprehensive work done by detectives, led to Brown’s arrest during an operation in Kingston by members of the Counter-terrorism and Organized Crime Branch (C-TOC). He was later interviewed in the presence of his attorney; he subsequently gave a caution statement.
The investigative file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), who recommended that Brown be charged with Murder and Using a Prohibited Weapon to Commit Murder.
Brown’s court date is being arranged.