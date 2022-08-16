Clarendon Man Charged with Several Offences

Thirty-seven-year-old Ari Vassell, a farmer of Cumberland district, Clarendon has been charged with several offences following an incident on the Hillview main road, Old Harbour, St. Catherine on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

Vassell was charged with the Murder of 30-year-old Chevoie Brown of Spring Village, Old Harbour, St. Catherine. He was also charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition and Shooting with Intent.

Reports from the Old Harbour Police are that about 11:30 p.m., Brown and another man were standing on the roadway when Vassell pounced upon them and opened gunfire hitting Brown. The Police were alerted and Brown was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Thursday, August 11, Vassell was arrested and charged following a question and answer
session.

His court date is being finalised.

