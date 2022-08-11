Clarendon Man Charged with Robbery at Hardware in Manchester

The Police are reminding business owners to take steps to protect themselves and their properties as hoodlums will use any opportunity they can find to rob unsuspecting persons.

This reminder comes on the heels of a Clarendon man being charged following a robbery at a popular hardware in Manchester on Sunday, July 17.

Charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery is Nathan Thompson, otherwise called ‘Liquid’ and ‘Country Man’, a security guard of James Hill and Old Paisley in Clarendon.

Reports are that Thompson, who was employed as a security guard at the hardware, allegedly escorted masked men to a room where the store supervisor was robbed of JMD 2 million.

Intense investigations, including CCTV footage, produced evidence that Thompson conspired with the men.

He was subsequently arrested and charged following an interview. His court date is being arranged.

Meanwhile, here are some robbery prevention tips for businesses: