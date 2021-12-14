Clarendon Man Charged with Murder

Extensive investigations into the murder of 24-year-old Devin Summerset which occurred on Spanish Town Road on Thursday, October 7, 2021, culminated into the arrest and charge of a Clarendon man on Sunday, December 12.

Charged with Murder is 29-year-old Suwayne Garnett of Blackwood district, Clarendon.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that Garnett and Summerset allegedly had a dispute during which Garnett used a stone to hit the deceased on the head before fleeing. Summerset’s body was found the following day. Investigations led detectives to Clarendon on Tuesday, December 7 during which Garnett was apprehended.

He was charged after he gave a caution statement to the Police.

His court date is being finalised.