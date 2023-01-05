Clarendon Man Charged with Murder and Breaches of the Firearms Act

Clarendon Man Charged: The police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder of Auden Bola that occurred in Water Well, Race Course in Clarendon on Sunday, September 18, 2022.
Charged with Murder, Illegal Possession of Firearm, and Illegal Possession of Ammunition is Rodge Robinson, 37, otherwise called ‘Bumpy’, farmer of Race Course in Clarendon.
Reports are that at about 10:05 p.m., Bola drove to the above-mentioned location and was attacked and shot by Robinson, and another man, as he tried to exit the vehicle.
Bola was assisted to the hospital by relatives, where he was pronounced dead.
Robinson was arrested on Wednesday, January 4 in connection with the murder, after a thorough investigation.
He will appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Tuesday, January 10.