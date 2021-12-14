Clarendon Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Thirty-one-year-old Euvince McLean, farmer of May Pen, Clarendon was arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition which occurred along Water Lane, Bannister in Old Harbour, St. Catherine  on Monday, December 13.

Reports from the Police are that about 2:00 a.m., McLean was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of a Toyota Corolla motor car. On the approach of the police he was seen removing an object from his waistband and throwing it at his feet. The object was retrieved – a Smith and Wesson .40 pistol with a magazine containing twenty-four .40mm rounds of ammunition.

McLean was subsequently arrested and charged, his court date is not yet finalised.

