Clarendon Man Charged with Burglary, and Unlawful Wounding

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy’s News): A Clarendon man is to face the court to answer to charges of Burglary and unlawful wounding, following an incident in Rocky Point district, in Clarendon on Tuesday, March 8.

The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Agafious Robinson, Fisherman of Rocky Point district, Clarendon.

Reports are that about 5:30 a.m., a female was asleep in her bed when she was awoken by the barking of her dogs. She got up and was in the process of investigating, when she came face to face with Robinson, who had broke into her house.

Upon seeing the female, Robinson reportedly hit her with an object, before assaulting her, and then running from the house.

The police was summoned and upon their arrival a report was made to them, which led to Robinson being arrested and charged.