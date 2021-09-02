Clarendon Man Charged Following Firearm Seizure

Following an operation along Trenton Road in Clarendon on Wednesday(September 1), a man was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a pistol and ammunition.

Charged is Euvince McLean, 31, of Longbridge Avenue, May Pen, Clarendon.

According to the May Pen Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB), about 6:00 p.m., while police were conducting an operation in the vicinity, a man was seen walking down the street in a manner that raised the officers’ suspicions.

The man was approached and searched, and a Glock pistol with a magazine containing five .40 cartridges was taken from a bag he was carrying around his neck.

He was charged on Wednesday, after a caution statement was recorded. and a question and answer session conducted.

