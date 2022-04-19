Clarendon Juvenile Charged with Murder

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old juvenile for the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Shackeel Wint, otherwise called ‘Keelie’, student, of Hot Water Lane,  Rocky Point, Clarendon. The incident occurred in their community on Friday, March 08.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 4:00 p.m., a dispute developed between both children during which Shackeel was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to hospital where he died whilst undergoing treatment.

A file was prepared and submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution Office (DPP) for a ruling and a new development led to the juvenile being charged with Murder.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com