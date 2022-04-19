Clarendon Juvenile Charged with Murder

Detectives assigned to the Clarendon Police have arrested and charged a 15-year-old juvenile for the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Shackeel Wint, otherwise called ‘Keelie’, student, of Hot Water Lane, Rocky Point, Clarendon. The incident occurred in their community on Friday, March 08.

Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 4:00 p.m., a dispute developed between both children during which Shackeel was stabbed in the chest. He was taken to hospital where he died whilst undergoing treatment.

A file was prepared and submitted to the Director of Public Prosecution Office (DPP) for a ruling and a new development led to the juvenile being charged with Murder.