Clarendon College Watchman Murdered in Chapelton

A 37-year-old man who was employed as a watchman at the Clarendon College, was shot and killed by armed men in Chapelton community, on Sunday night, November 20.

The deceased has been identified as Roydel Senior, otherwise called ‘Tay’, also of a Chapelton address.

Reports by the police are that about 10:45pm, Senior who also works as an Office Attendant for Clarendon North Central Member of Parliament, Robert Nesta Morgan, was at a location in the community when he was pounced upon by armed men and shot multiple times.

He was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators in the parish have commenced a full investigation into this latest murder.