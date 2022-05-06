Clarendon Businessman Shot and Injured at Business Place

A businessman who resides in Clarendon was shot and injured at his workplace on Thursday.

The victim, a fire safety technician, has been admitted to hospital as authorities search for the perpetrators.

Currently, there is no known motivation for the shooting.

The man was reportedly at his office in Green Meadows, May Pen, at 7:20 a.m. when gunmen traveling in a motor vehicle entered the building.

The victim was shot multiple times before the assailants fled the scene in a vehicle.

The injured man was transported to hospital and admitted.