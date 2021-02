Detectives attached to the Centre for the Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), have listed a man as a person of interest in a criminal investigation.

CISOCA said, the individual 36-year-old Marlon Lewis, of Bryce Hill road, August Town, Kingston 17, can assist them in an ongoing investigation in the parish.

Lewis is being asked to make contact with detectives at CISOCA by 5:00pm, Friday, February 19, 2021.