CISOCA Moves in on Students

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy;s News): Kellits High School, Clarendon, has sought the assistance of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA)to investigate a rape case that involves students at the institution.

The school principal express that the school sought the assistance of CISOCA due to not having the experience and resourced needed to conduct a thorough and just investigation.

The incident which involved a female student and several boys is said to have happened sometime this month.

Information relating to the incident is limited due to the current probe.

 

(Visited 263 times, 264 visits today)

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Related Posts

Recent Posts

expo-march2020
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....