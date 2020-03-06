CISOCA Moves in on Students

Latest Jamaica News, Clarendon (McKoy;s News): Kellits High School, Clarendon, has sought the assistance of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA)to investigate a rape case that involves students at the institution.

The school principal express that the school sought the assistance of CISOCA due to not having the experience and resourced needed to conduct a thorough and just investigation.

The incident which involved a female student and several boys is said to have happened sometime this month.

Information relating to the incident is limited due to the current probe.

(Visited 263 times, 264 visits today)