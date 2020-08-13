Church Minister among Five Charged With Having Sexual Intercourse with Person under Sixteen

A Church Minister is among five people who have been charged with having

sexual intercourse with a person under sixteen in separate incidents in Clarendon, St. Catherine

and St. Andrew.

In the first incident, 32-year-old Ian Reid, a Church Minister of Tread light district in Clarendon

was charged with Having Sexual Intercourse with a Person under Sixteen after he telephoned a

15-year-old girl on Monday, July 20 and decided to meet with her at an abandoned building in his

community where he had sexual intercourse with her. The matter was reported to the Police on

Tuesday, August 11 and Reid arrested and charged.

Meanwhile in St. Catherine, 27-year-old Alwayne Kerr of Dawkins Avenue in Portmore, St.

Catherine and Andre Barrett of Partridge Way, Hellshire in St. Catherine and a Kingston 20

address were charged with Rape, Having Sexual Intercourse with a Person under 16, Abduction,

Grievous Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking.

Reports are that on Tuesday, July 21, Kerr picked up a15-year-old-girl in downtown Kingston and

brought her to a house in Portmore, St. Catehrine where he and Barrett had sexual intercourse

with her. The matter was reported to the Police and an operation carried out in downtown,

Kingston on Wednesday, August 05 where both men were nabbed. Kerr and Barrett were charged

on Tuesday, August 11. There court dates are being finalised.